Hospitals, health systems plan to ramp up ASC investments

ASCs are becoming increasingly popular with hospitals and health systems as more than 6 in 10 plan to increase their investments in ASCs, according to a national survey by Avanza Healthcare Strategies.
The survey, released Aug. 11, included responses from senior executives and clinical leaders at hospitals and health systems nationwide. The survey was based on 129 responses.
Four more report findings:
- In 2021, 46 percent of hospitals and health systems had at least one ASC, a 3 percent increase from 2020.
- Of the hospitals and health systems that owned ASCs in 2021, 61 percent had two or more and 32 percent had five or more.
- The number of hospitals and health systems with ASCs that permit third-party equity partners declined from 44 percent in 2018 to 27 percent in 2021.
- In 2021, 53 percent of hospitals and health systems with hospital outpatient departments similar to ASCs considered converting one or more of their HOPDs to ASCs.