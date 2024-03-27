Healthcare has a fraud problem

In 2023, the government and whistleblowers saw 543 False Claims Act settlements and judgments, the highest in a single year.

During the 2023 fiscal year, False Claims Act settlements and judgments surpassed $2.68 billion.

Healthcare fraud made up more than half of the settlements and judgments, with more than $1.8 billion being related to matters involving the healthcare industry.

The biggest settlement of last year involved the Cigna Group, which agreed to pay $172 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly submitted and failed to withdraw inaccurate and untruthful diagnosis codes for its Medicare Advantage Plan enrollees to increase its payments from Medicare, according to the Justice Department.