Healthcare cut 3,805 jobs in February

U.S.-based employers cut 84,638 jobs in February — 3,805 of which were in the healthcare industry, according to a March 7 report from job market research firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Here are four additional updates for ASC leaders from the report:

1. The 84,638 cuts are an increase of 3% compared to the number of jobs eliminated in January (82,307).

2. Healthcare job cuts were down 9% in February compared to last month, when 4,182 jobs were cut.

3. In February 2023, the healthcare industry eliminated 9,749 roles. There were 61% fewer roles cut in the industry in February of this year compared to last.

4. The healthcare industry has cut 7,987 jobs this year so far.