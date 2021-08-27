Former New York physician gets 15 years in prison for unlawfully prescribing pain pills

A former New York physician was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Aug. 26 after pleading guilty to unlawfully distributing oxycodone in 2019, according to a Justice Department report.

Emmanuel Lambrakis, 74, operated two medical clinics in New York while he was a licensed physician. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to writing several unnecessary prescriptions for oxycodone in exchange for cash from 2011 to 2016. He then charged patients $150 per visit and sometimes saw multiple patients at the same time.

Mr. Lambrakis sometimes wrote 100 or more prescriptions for oxycodone pills per day and received $3 million in exchange, according to the Justice Department. He was ordered to forfeit the $3 million in addition to his prison sentence.