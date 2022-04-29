Floyd Medical Center performs 500 surgeries with Da Vinci robot

Rome, Ga.-based Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center recently performed its 500th surgery using the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System, WRGA reported April 28.

The hospital's first surgery using the robot was performed in November 2020, the report said. A second Da Vinci robot was added in late 2021. The hospital recorded its first robot-assisted knee replacement in December 2021.

​"We are continuing to explore more options using robot-assisted surgery," the hospital's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Kenneth Jones, MD, said. "It is evident that surgeons and patients alike see the value in the technology."