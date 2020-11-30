Florida surgery center's bankruptcy one of Tampa Bay region's largest in 2020

Wesley Chapel, Fla.-based Ambay Plastic Surgery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy July 7, and its asset breakdown made it one of the largest bankruptcies in the region.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal compiled a list of notable Tampa Bay-based bankruptcies Nov. 25. Ambay Plastic Surgery ranked seventh out of 10 on the list. The plastic surgery practice and surgery center had $143,811 in assets and $5.48 million in debt.

Raj Ambay, MD, owns the practice, which has five other employees. Ambay Plastic Surgery is still accepting patients.

