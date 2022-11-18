Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks

Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, of Lakeland, Fla., has pleaded guilty to soliciting and accepting bribes or kickbacks in return for services and supplies paid for by federal health programs, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Between September 2018 to March 2020, Dr. O'Rourke ordered false tests and medical equipment for 1,243 Medicare and Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries, according to a Nov. 18 release from the Justice Department.

Dr. O'Rourke worked with a company that would provide him with physicians' orders for medical goods and services via an online platform, which he would sign. He received $25 for each beneficiary billed for the orders.

In one example provided by the DOJ, he received $5,500 for signing and ordering cancer genomic tests and medical equipment for numerous Medicare beneficiaries. He was not in contact with any of the beneficiaries before ordering these tests and equipment.

Dr. O'Rourke faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and agreed to forfeit the $31,075 he acquired from the kickbacks.