Florida physician has medical license restricted for driving under the influence

Theresa Payne, DO, has had her license restricted following multiple instances of driving under the influence, Greene Publishing reported Feb. 21.

Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, Florida's surgeon general, filed an order of emergency restriction of license on Feb. 10. The order was issued by the state's Department of Health.

Dr. Payne was stopped by law enforcement and failed sobriety tests on three separate occasions between 2016 and 2022.

In November, she was diagnosed with severe alcohol use disorder and it was recommended she enter into a residential or partial hospitalization program, abstain from alcohol, all controlled substances and over-the-counter sedatives, comply with the terms of her criminal probation, undergo a neuropsychological evaluation, undergo individual psychotherapy and engage in a monitoring contract with the Professionals Resource Network, the organization that monitors treatment of impaired healthcare professionals.

The order states Dr. Payne did not comply with these recommendations, according to the publication.

"Dr. Payne's diagnosis of severe alcohol use disorder indicates that Dr. Payne is not capable of caring for patients in a manner that is correct and safe," the order said, according to Greene Publishing.

The restriction will not be lifted until PRN tells the Department of Health she is safe to continue practicing medicine.