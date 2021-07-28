Florida ASC restricts visitors amid COVID-19 surge

Pensacola-based North Florida Surgery Center rolled out visitor restrictions July 28 amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Drivers accompanying patients are now required to wait in their vehicles during procedures, the center said. Patients can decide whether they want to wear a mask.

The ASC advises patients experiencing fever, cough, headache, fatigue or other symptoms to alert the facility before the procedure so they can be tested for COVID-19.

Florida has seen a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days as the delta variant drives a nationwide surge. Hospitals in the state have begun postponing elective surgeries.