Finding a physician mentor: 5 tips

Young physicians and residents should take advantage of mentorship opportunities to further their careers, according to an Oct. 25 article on the American Medical Association website.

Here are five tips for finding a physician mentor, per the organization:

1. Seek them out: Good mentors in the field can be hard to find once you have finished training.

2. Look for variety: Look for mentors who can provide guidance in local fields as well as national, big picture advice.

3. Match the mentor to the situation: Reach out to those who have gone through the same training and programs.

4. Do not force it: If a mentor relationship does not work out, find someone who can better speak to your needs.

5. Expand the definition: Do not assume that age makes a good mentor; consider a variety of qualifying factors.