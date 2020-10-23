Email breached at Arkansas otolaryngology center

Little Rock-based Arkansas Otolaryngology Center provided notice of an email breach that happened earlier this year, according to an Oct. 22 news release.

On July 17, the center said it became suspicious of an employee email account that was sending unauthorized messages. The breach may have exposed sensitive information including medical record numbers, Social Security numbers and diagnosis information, the center said.

An investigation found someone gained unauthorized access to four employee email accounts, the release said. Everyone potentially affected by the breach was identified Sept. 21, and the center said they have been notified.

The center has changed all of its employees' email passwords and took steps to secure the accounts, the release said. The center said it also offered affected individuals free credit-monitoring services.

Read the full release here.

