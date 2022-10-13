Educational software expands into ASCs

Schaumburg, Ill.-based Discharge 1-2-3 has expanded its product Composer into ASCs and surgery centers.

Composer enhances pre- and postoperative care through education and by providing patients with personalized, procedure-specific instructions for optimal care.

Composer's first surgery center client will be Concord, Mass.-based Clough Surgical Center at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass.

Composer provides care in nine different languages, including Spanish, French, English, Korean and Arabic.

"Discharge 1-2-3 provides easy-to-read documents that are offered in many languages which improves patient care and promotes patient satisfaction in an easy-to-use and time-efficient manner," Wendy Repucci, BSN, RN, nurse manager of Clough Surgical Center, said in an Oct. 13 press release. "Educational materials, such as discharge teaching documents, should be based on evidence-based practice and tailored to the specific needs of the patient and that is precisely what Discharge 1-2-3 achieves."