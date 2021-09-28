Early-career physicians' compensation satisfaction — Orthopedics is No. 18

Emergency physicians, psychiatry and radiology were among the specialties in which most "young physicians" — those under 40 years old — were most satisfied with their pay, according to the Medscape Young Physician Compensation Report 2021.

Physicians specializing in gastroenterology, orthopedics and otolaryngology ranked the lowest in terms of compensation satisfaction.

Almost 2,500 physicians under 40 years old participated in the survey, published Sept. 24. Data were collected from Oct. 6, 2020, through Feb. 11, 2021.

Here's the percentage of physicians under 40 who were satisfied with their compensation ranked in 19 specialties:

1. Emergency medicine: 69 percent

2. Psychiatry: 68 percent

3. Radiology: 68 percent

4. Pathology: 66 percent

5. Cardiology: 63 percent

6. Critical care: 61 percent

7.Anesthesiology: 61 percent

8. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 59 percent

9. Ophthalmology: 58 percent

10. General surgery: 56 percent

11. Family medicine: 56 percent

12. Neurology: 55 percent

13. Pediatrics: 55 percent

14. Internal medicine: 55 percent

15. OB/GYN: 51 percent

16. Urology: 50 percent

17. Otolaryngology: 48 percent

18. Orthopedics: 47 percent

19. Gastroenterology: 44 percent