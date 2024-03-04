Duke University ASCs remove visitor restrictions

Durham, N.C.-based Duke University ASCs will lift patient visitation restrictions effective March 5, according to a March 4 report from WRAL News.

Previous restrictions limited daytime ASC visitation to no more than two visitors over age 12 in order to prevent the spread of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

New guidelines allow four visitors at a time, and visitors of all ages are allowed in ASCs. Some masking requirements may still be in effect depending on the patient.

Several major health systems are requiring masks to be worn at their ASCs, even as respiratory infection rates begin to decline.