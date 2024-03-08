 Drug charges against physician dismissed after he completed treatment program

Charges against a physician in Blacksburg, Va., were dismissed after he completed a court-run drug treatment program, The Roanoke Times reported March 8.

Benjamin Davis, MD, completed the program after pleading guilty in March 2023 to prescribing nearly 2,000 oxycodone pills to two people who then gave him the pills. Prosecutors said they would move to have the charges dismissed if he completed a treatment program; a federal judge did so March 7.

From July 2018 to May 2020, he worked as a pain management specialist at Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic, where he is no longer employed.