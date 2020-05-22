Delaware surgery center resumes elective procedures

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth Surgery Center recently resumed elective surgeries, as the health system works to return to pre-COVID-19 working conditions, local TV station 47 ABC reports.

Bayhealth said it is resuming full operations. The health system screens all patients for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the facility and requires them to wear masks or face coverings and practice social distancing.

The health system said it has taken down tents it had set up for COVID-19 screening and is returning its oncology program to its main campus.

More articles on surgery centers:

Fitbit to develop emergency ventilators

'We either have to succeed fast or fail fast': How Houston Methodist's innovation hub is making its mark

Digital upscaling for long-term virtual care, innovation models: 4 details from Mass General Brigham's digital chief

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.