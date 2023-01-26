CVS Health's start to 2023: 5 deals, moves pointing to growth

CVS Health has made several massive deals and launched a new virtual care service in 2023, and it was predicted to be the top acquirer of healthcare companies this year, according to a survey by Health Tech Nerds.

The company appears to be focusing on primary care groups, virtual care and value-based care in its growth strategy.

Here are five deals and moves to know:

1. CVS Health launched virtual care offerings Jan. 23 focused on primary care and mental health services.

2. The venture capital arms of CVS Health, Cigna, Humana and Houston-based Memorial Hermann participated in a $375 million funding round for Monogram Health, an in-home healthcare company.

3. Carbon Health, a hybrid healthcare company focused on primary and urgent care, secured $100 million in series D funding from CVS Health Ventures.

4. CVS Health is in talks with Oak Street Health, which runs primary care centers for Medicare recipients, about a possible acquisition.

5. CVS Health led a $25 million financing round for virtual therapy and psychiatry company Array Behavioral Care.