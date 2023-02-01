Colorado legislators push for bill to limit restrictions for physician assistants

Legislators in Colorado are proposing a bill that would allow physician assistants to provide more services without physician supervision, ABC affiliate Denver7 reported Jan. 30.

Currently, physician assistants can prescribe medications and diagnose or manage conditions, but only under physician supervision.

The bill would allow physician assistants to provide care unsupervised after they complete 3,000 hours of supervised training with a physician. If a physician assistant is changing their practice, they need to complete an additional 3,000 hours to be able to practice unsupervised.

Legislators have tried to introduce similar bills in 2021 and 2022. The bill this year stresses physician assistants would not be allowed to be majority owners of a practice, meaning practices are still required to be owned by a physician.

The bill is being introduced as a solution to lack of access to care in rural areas. There are currently no physicians or physician assistants practicing in six Colorado counties, no physician assistants in three counties, and no physicians in three additional counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.