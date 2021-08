Englewood, Colo.-based Dry Creek Surgery Center performed its first robotic bilateral hernia procedure using the da Vinci Xi robotic system, partner organization Surgical Care Affiliates said Aug. 4.

The multispecialty facility reportedly is the first ASC in Colorado to develop a robotic-assisted general surgery program, according to Surgical Care Affiliates.

Deerfield Ill.-based SCA opened Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC in Denver in May.