Class-action lawsuit filed against California ASC alleging state labor code violations 

A class-action lawsuit was filed against Aspen Surgery Center in Walnut Creek, Calif., alleging the center violated California labor codes, the law office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw, which filed the suit, said Oct. 28.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 1 in Contra Costa County, Calif., alleges the center failed to pay minimum wages, pay overtime wages, provide legally required meal and rest periods, provide accurate itemized wage statements, reimburse employees for required expenses and provide wages when due.

The lawsuit also alleges Aspen Surgery Center failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses and required plaintiffs to use their personal cellular phones and personal vehicles for work.

Aspen Surgery Center didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Oct. 29. This article will be updated if the center responds.