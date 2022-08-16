Cigna-Oscar Health collaboration to serve small businesses in Philadelphia area

Cigna + Oscar, a health insurance provider for small businesses, is expanding its small-business insurance network to the Philadelphia area.

The company is a collaboration between health service giant Cigna and New York City-based Oscar Health, offering affordable coverage to small businesses.

"With this expansion, Cigna + Oscar health plans are now able to help small businesses in Philadelphia provide their employees with access to quality care at a more affordable cost," Bruce Grimm, senior vice president and commercial segment lead, Cigna, said in an Aug. 15 news release from Cigna + Oscar.

The companies will offer small business-oriented plans in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties beginning Jan. 1, 2023.