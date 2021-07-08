Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal undergoes surgery at ASC

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal underwent knee surgery at Chicago-based Gold Coast Surgery Center to repair a torn tendon he suffered July 5. 

Lead White Sox team physician Nikhil Verma, MD, of Midwest Orthopedics at Rush, performed the procedure assisted by Shane Nho, MD, according to a July 7 news release. 

Grandal is expected to return to the lineup during the 2021 regular season, according to the release. 

Gold Coast Surgery Center offers sports medicine, joint replacement and orthopedic surgery, among other services.

