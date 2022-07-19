California bill would exempt some physicians from prior authorization

A California bill that would exempt physicians from prior authorization rules if they have practiced within an insurer's plan's criteria 80 percent of the time has passed the Assembly Health Committee, according to a recent report from the California Medical Association.

The bill would also ​​prohibit payers from requiring an appeal of a prior authorization request to be filed before filing an independent medical review.

The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee, according to the June 29 report.