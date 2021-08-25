ASCs inconsistent on staff credential requirements, survey finds

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's 2021 Salary & Benefits survey found that only 9 percent of ASCs require their administrators to hold the Certified Administrator Surgery Center credential. Among that 9 percent, less than half pay their CASC-certified staff more than those without the credential.

The survey also found that 16 percent of ASCs require their infection preventionists to hold the Certified Ambulatory Infection Preventionist credential, while 11 percent require them to hold the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control credential. Out of all ASCs that require either of the two, 73 percent pay their credentialed staff more.