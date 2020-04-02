ASCA postpones 2020 annual meeting — 5 things to know

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association is postponing its 2020 annual meeting, President and CEO William Prentice announced April 1.

Five things to know:

1. ASCA will no longer hold the conference May 13-16 "out of concern for the health and safety of all members and supporters of the ASC community amid the coronavirus pandemic," according to a statement on the organization's website.

2. ASCA has anticipated such a decision "for a while," Mr. Prentice said during a webinar. Before making an official call, ASCA conferred with the Marriott World Center Resort in Orlando, Fla., where the conference and expo was scheduled to be held.

3. Mr. Prentice cited travel bans and "the likelihood that the pandemic is still going to be very active in May" as factors that went into the decision.

4. ASCA is fielding questions about registration via email: registration@ascassociation.org. Mr. Prentice also reminded members to visit ASCA's COVID-19 resource page for updated information and guidance.

5. ASCA's annual conferences involve expert presentations on clinical, regulatory, business and financial information for ASCs, as well as networking opportunities and exhibitors.

