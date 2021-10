A newly finished medical office building in Murfreesboro, Tenn., will include two outpatient facilities, according to a statement by Nashville, Tenn.-based Batten & Shaw Construction.

The first floor will feature a 14,000-square-foot ASC with three operating rooms, a postanesthesia care unit and two procedure rooms. The second floor includes a 5,000-square-foot gastroenterology clinic, according to the builder.