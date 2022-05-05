ASC procedure volume jumps 47% 

Monthly ASC claims rose 47.1 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to an April report from Definitive Healthcare.

ASCs in 2020 saw 1.5 million average claims per month compared to 2.2 million claims per month in 2021. According to Definitive Healthcare, these stats point to a permanent shift of care to ASCs, rather than being solely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic when elective procedures were canceled in the hospital setting.

The volume of outpatient surgical procedures performed in a hospital setting procedure was declining pre-pandemic, according to Definitive Healthcare claims data. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of outpatient surgical procedures performed in a hospital setting decreased by more than 15 percent.