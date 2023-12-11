ASC market expected to hit $53B+ by 2028: 5 notes

The U.S. ASC market is expected to reach $53.67 billion by 2028, according to the "U.S Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market — Focused Insights 2023-2028" report released Dec. 11.

Here are five things to know from the report:

1. There are more than 6,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S.

2. More than 5% of gastroenterology surgeries shifted from hospitals to ASCs from 2016 to 2022.

3. ASCs are shifting to the single specialty model as they allow the center to offer highly skilled staff and obtain specialized technology. This also attracts patients with specialty-related issues.

4. In 2019, there were fewer than 100 ophthalmology ASCs, In 2022, there were more than 1,000, which shows that the ophthalmology ASC segment is steadily growing.

5. The key players in the ASC industry are USPI, AmSurg, SCA Health, HCA and Surgery Partners.