ASC and other health deals slow in second quarter

Healthcare deals and transactions are down in the first half of 2022 by 23 percent compared to the same time last year, according to an Aug. 4 report from Bloomberg.

There have been 1,112 new healthcare transactions this year, according to the report.

Of all of the healthcare transactions, pharmaceutical companies have seen the highest number, while ASCs have seen the lowest.

Healthcare deals by health sector in the first half of 2022:

Life science and pharmaceutical: 231

Healthcare IT: 157

Medical devices: 153

Physician practices: 145

Medical cannabis: 68

Behavioral health: 53

Home care and hospice: 53

Hospital: 43

Long-term care: 38

Consulting: 36

Other: 25

Rehabilitation: 25

Dental practice management: 23

Diagnostic labs: 21

Managed care: 13

Pharmacy: 13

Healthcare staffing: 8

ASCs: 7