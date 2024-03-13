Arizona physician charged with assaulting 3 patients

A former family medicine physician in Yuma, Ariz., is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse of at least 11 former patients, CBS affiliates KTVK and KPHO reported March 12.

Edsel Sandoval, MD, was arrested in February after three patients accused him of sexual abuse and sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse during his first court appearance, also in February. The alleged abuse occurred between April 2022 and March 2023, according to court documents.

Since then, eight other alleged victims have come forward.