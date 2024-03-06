Are physicians on track to meet their retirement goals?

Whether it's because they earn a higher salary or because they have more expenses, physicians' retirement savings goals tend to be greater than that of the average U.S. worker.

However, the majority of physicians are making good progress toward their financial retirement goals, according to a December survey from Medscape.

Across all ages, the average physician surveyed has already saved $3 million for retirement — 77% of the way toward a targeted average of $3.9 million.

The majority of physicians (68%) expect to make it to their financial retirement goal, while just 8% do not expect to make it. An additional 24% of physicians are unsure if they will meet their goals.





