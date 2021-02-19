9 physicians sue hospital over lost privileges; Kentucky system cuts chief medical officer role & more

Five updates on physicians:

1. Nine oncologists sued Annapolis, Md.-based Anne Arundel Medical Center in January, alleging the hospital fired them and refused to renew their privileges. The lawsuit was reported on in the Capital Gazette Feb. 18. Click here to read the full story.



2. Mark Andrew, MD, sued Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, Iowa, for breach of contract, defamation and libel. He was fired from the hospital and a district court ruled in 2019 his suit could be heard by a jury. The hospital appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, arguing it is immune from lawsuits that arise from confidential complaints to the Iowa Board of Medicine. Click here for the full story.



3. Kindred Healthcare in Louisville, Ky., eliminated the chief medical officer role as part of a corporate restructuring. Click here to read the full story.



4. Cleveland Clinic promoted Rakesh Suri, MD, to president of international operations, and Jorge Guzman, MD, to CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Both physicians will begin their new roles on March 31. Click here to read the full story.



5. Community Oncology Alliance, an oncologist group, has lost a bid to have a court review its legal challenge to an automatic 2 percent cut in Medicare reimbursement that began seven years ago for intravenous cancer treatments and other drugs. Click here to read the full story.

