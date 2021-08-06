9 federal government updates for ASC leaders

HHS' Office of the Inspector General is auditing Medicare Advantage plans sold by Aetna, and President Joe Biden is asking state and local governments to offer individuals $100 payments in exchange for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Here are nine federal government updates to know:

1. The Federation of American Hospitals sent a letter to the secretaries of the U.S. Treasury Department, Labor Department and HHS outlining its recommendations for the upcoming implementation of the No Surprises Act.

2. HHS' Office of the Inspector General is auditing Medicare Advantage plans sold by Aetna, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted by its parent company, CVS Health.

3. The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery are asking Congress to urge Aetna to rescind its prior authorization requirements for cataract surgery.

4. CMS released its annual Inpatient Prospective Payment System final rule Aug. 2, which increases Medicare payment rates for acute care hospitals and removes some price transparency requirements.

5. Congress is eyeing two options for cutting down the 2.2 million-person Medicaid coverage gap, and insurers could see profits either way.

6. The HHS Office of Inspector General said Aug. 4 it will review the FDA's approval process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

7. Americans suffering from "long COVID" will be eligible for the benefits and protection provided under federal disability law, HHS and the U.S. Department of Justice announced July 26.

8. HHS is investing more than $1.6 billion from the American Rescue Plan for testing and mitigation measures in high-risk congregate settings.

9. President Joe Biden is asking state and local governments to use funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to offer individuals $100 payments if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.