83 California ASCs named best in America by Newsweek

Eight-three ASCs in California made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022."

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the best ASCs in the 25 states with the most ASCs.

The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. California was represented with 83 ASCs, and Mississippi was on the other end of the spectrum with four.

Here are the 83 California ASCs: