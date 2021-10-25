83 California ASCs named best in America by Newsweek

Eight-three ASCs in California made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022."

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the best ASCs in the 25 states with the most ASCs.

The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. California was represented with 83 ASCs, and Mississippi was on the other end of the spectrum with four.

Here are the 83 California ASCs:

  1. UCLA Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)
  2. Cedars Sinai - 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)
  3. Surgical Care Affiliates - Surgical Center of San Diego
  4. Hoag Endoscopy Center (Newport Beach)
  5. Sutter Health - Surgery Center Mountain View
  6. Newport Beach Surgery Center
  7. Surgical Care Affiliates - UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas
  8. Surgical Care Affiliates - La Veta Surgical Center (Orange) 
  9. Surgery Partners - Aspen Surgery Center (Simi Valley)
  10. Desert Care Network - El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)
  11. Sutter Health - Roseville Endoscopy Center
  12. Otay Lakes Surgery Center (Chula Vista)
  13. The Oaks Surgery Center (Murrieta)
  14. Scripps - Clinic Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)
  15. Surgical Care Affiliates - Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)
  16. Sutter Health - Surgery Center Palo Alto
  17. La Peer Surgery Center (Beverly Hills)
  18. Los Gatos Surgical Center
  19. Scripps - Clinic Carmel Valley (San Diego)
  20. Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)
  21. MemorialCare - The Surgical Center at Saddleback (Laguna Hills)
  22. Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center of Encino
  23. Surgical Care Affiliates - University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
  24. Surgical Care Affiliates - Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside)
  25. Surgical Care Affiliates - Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa)
  26. Surgical Care Affiliates - San Diego Endoscopy Center
  27. Surgical Care Affiliates - MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)
  28. Surgical Care Affiliates - Barranca Surgery Center (Irvine)
  29. Scripps - Mercy Surgery Pavilion (San Diego)
  30. Surgical Care Affiliates - North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)
  31. Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)
  32. Sutter Health - Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)
  33. Mid Valley Surgery Center (Ontario)
  34. Sutter Health - Surgery Center Fremont
  35. Surgical Care Affiliates - Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla
  36. Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)
  37. Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)
  38. Sutter Health - Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center (Santa Barbara)
  39. Surgical Care Affiliates - Channel Islands Surgicenter (Oxnard)
  40. Scripps - Ambulatory Surgery Center - Ximed Building (La Jolla)
  41. Sutter Health - Capitol City Surgery Center (Sacramento)
  42. Sutter Health - Surgery Center San Carlos
  43. Four Seasons Surgery Centers of Ontario
  44. Sutter Health - Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center
  45. Archibald Surgery Center (Rancho Cucamonga)
  46. Surgical Care Affiliates - Golden Triangle Surgicenter (Murrieta)
  47. Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center (Alhambra)
  48. Carlsbad Surgery Center
  49. Surgical Care Affiliates - MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Niguel
  50. Nvision - Pacific Hills Surgery Center (Laguna Hills)
  51. Vituity Healthcare - Surgery Center of Northern California (Redding)
  52.  Scripps - Encinitas Surgery Center
  53. Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center (Mission Viejo)
  54. Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers
  55. MemorialCare - Digestive Care Center (Laguna Hills)
  56. Physicians' Surgery Center of Downey
  57. Loma Linda University Health Beaumont - Banning
  58. United Surgical Partners International - Magnolia Surgery Center (Westminster)
  59. SoCaleye - Surgery Center (Long Beach)
  60. North Orange County Surgery Center (Anaheim)
  61. Sutter Health - San Francisco Endoscopy Center
  62. Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group - Endoscopy Center (Anaheim)
  63. Forest Surgery Center (San Jose)
  64. Sutter Health - Sutter North Surgery and Endoscopy Center (Yuba City) 
  65. Surgical Care Affiliates - Arcadia Outpatient Surgery Center
  66. Cedars Sinai - Precision Ambulatory Surgical Center (Beverly Hills )
  67. Pacific Heights Surgery Center (San Francisco)
  68. Cedars Sinai - Surgery Center of the Pacific - Santa Monica
  69. Pacific Surgery Center of Ventura
  70. Casa Colina Surgery Center (Pomona)
  71. Monterey Bay GI Consultants Medical Group Inc - Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center 
  72. Eye Surgical and Medical Associates Inc - Noble Surgery Center (Visalia)
  73. Santa Clarita Surgery Center 
  74. Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center of Westlake Village
  75. Los Angeles Endoscopy Center
  76. United Surgical Partners International - Pacific Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Fountain Valley)
  77. Solar Surgical Center (Oxnard)
  78. Premier Surgery Center of Santa Maria
  79. United Surgical Partners International - Folsom Surgery Center
  80. Fremont Surgery Center
  81. Loma Linda Ambulatory Surgical Center Podiatry Corp
  82. El Camino Health Ambulatory Surgery Center - Mountain View
  83. West Hills Surgical Center

