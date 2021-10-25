83 California ASCs named best in America by Newsweek

Listen
Eight-three ASCs in California made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022."
Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the best ASCs in the 25 states with the most ASCs.
The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. California was represented with 83 ASCs, and Mississippi was on the other end of the spectrum with four.
Here are the 83 California ASCs:
- UCLA Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)
- Cedars Sinai - 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Surgical Center of San Diego
- Hoag Endoscopy Center (Newport Beach)
- Sutter Health - Surgery Center Mountain View
- Newport Beach Surgery Center
- Surgical Care Affiliates - UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas
- Surgical Care Affiliates - La Veta Surgical Center (Orange)
- Surgery Partners - Aspen Surgery Center (Simi Valley)
- Desert Care Network - El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)
- Sutter Health - Roseville Endoscopy Center
- Otay Lakes Surgery Center (Chula Vista)
- The Oaks Surgery Center (Murrieta)
- Scripps - Clinic Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)
- Sutter Health - Surgery Center Palo Alto
- La Peer Surgery Center (Beverly Hills)
- Los Gatos Surgical Center
- Scripps - Clinic Carmel Valley (San Diego)
- Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)
- MemorialCare - The Surgical Center at Saddleback (Laguna Hills)
- Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center of Encino
- Surgical Care Affiliates - University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - San Diego Endoscopy Center
- Surgical Care Affiliates - MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Barranca Surgery Center (Irvine)
- Scripps - Mercy Surgery Pavilion (San Diego)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)
- Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)
- Sutter Health - Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)
- Mid Valley Surgery Center (Ontario)
- Sutter Health - Surgery Center Fremont
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla
- Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)
- Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)
- Sutter Health - Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center (Santa Barbara)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Channel Islands Surgicenter (Oxnard)
- Scripps - Ambulatory Surgery Center - Ximed Building (La Jolla)
- Sutter Health - Capitol City Surgery Center (Sacramento)
- Sutter Health - Surgery Center San Carlos
- Four Seasons Surgery Centers of Ontario
- Sutter Health - Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center
- Archibald Surgery Center (Rancho Cucamonga)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Golden Triangle Surgicenter (Murrieta)
- Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center (Alhambra)
- Carlsbad Surgery Center
- Surgical Care Affiliates - MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Niguel
- Nvision - Pacific Hills Surgery Center (Laguna Hills)
- Vituity Healthcare - Surgery Center of Northern California (Redding)
- Scripps - Encinitas Surgery Center
- Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center (Mission Viejo)
- Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers
- MemorialCare - Digestive Care Center (Laguna Hills)
- Physicians' Surgery Center of Downey
- Loma Linda University Health Beaumont - Banning
- United Surgical Partners International - Magnolia Surgery Center (Westminster)
- SoCaleye - Surgery Center (Long Beach)
- North Orange County Surgery Center (Anaheim)
- Sutter Health - San Francisco Endoscopy Center
- Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group - Endoscopy Center (Anaheim)
- Forest Surgery Center (San Jose)
- Sutter Health - Sutter North Surgery and Endoscopy Center (Yuba City)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Arcadia Outpatient Surgery Center
- Cedars Sinai - Precision Ambulatory Surgical Center (Beverly Hills )
- Pacific Heights Surgery Center (San Francisco)
- Cedars Sinai - Surgery Center of the Pacific - Santa Monica
- Pacific Surgery Center of Ventura
- Casa Colina Surgery Center (Pomona)
- Monterey Bay GI Consultants Medical Group Inc - Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center
- Eye Surgical and Medical Associates Inc - Noble Surgery Center (Visalia)
- Santa Clarita Surgery Center
- Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center of Westlake Village
- Los Angeles Endoscopy Center
- United Surgical Partners International - Pacific Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Fountain Valley)
- Solar Surgical Center (Oxnard)
- Premier Surgery Center of Santa Maria
- United Surgical Partners International - Folsom Surgery Center
- Fremont Surgery Center
- Loma Linda Ambulatory Surgical Center Podiatry Corp
- El Camino Health Ambulatory Surgery Center - Mountain View
- West Hills Surgical Center