Seventy percent of free-standing ASCs are independently owned and operated, according to VMG Health's "2022 M&A Report."

Two more stats to know:

1. The remaining 30 percent of the ASC industry is owned and operated by large management companies, such as Tenet-owned United Surgical Partners International and Envision-owned AmSurg.

2. Between 2011 and 2021, the total number of ASCs grew at a rate of 1.4 percent and increased from 5,217 to 5,906.