6 ASCs, clinics relocating to larger facilities this year

From an ASC relocation in Iowa to a South Carolina eye center expanding, here are six ASCs and clinics relocating that Becker's has reported on this year.

1. A bariatric surgery center in Mason City, Iowa, is relocating to support an expansion.

2. Charleston, S.C.-based EyeCare Physicians and Surgeons is moving into an expanded office space.

3. Lall Orthopedics is relocating from Chicago to a medical office space in Paramus, N.J.

4. Mayo Clinic is relocating outpatient services to the second floor of its Albert Lea, Minn., location.

5. Cary (N.C.) Skin Center is moving to Pinehurst (N.C.) Surgical Center.

6. The Dutchess Ambulatory Surgery Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is relocating after outgrowing its facility.