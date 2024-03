Cities in Hawaii and California topped the list of those with the lowest depression rate in the country, according to a February report from WalletHub.

The five cities with the lowest depression rates:

1. Pearl City, Hawaii

2. Honolulu, Hawaii

3. Fremont, Calif.

4. San Jose, Calif.

5. Irvine, Calif.

The five cities with the highest depression rates:

1. Lewiston, Maine

2. Huntington, W.V.

3. Spokane, Wash.

4. Burlington, Vt.

5. Knoxville, Tenn.