4 hospital layoffs in 4 days: What ASCs need to know

Becker's has reported on four health systems or hospitals laying off employees since June 5.

1. White Rock (Texas) Medical Center laid off 30 workers across 28 departments, including clinical and administrative roles.

2. Jackson, Miss.-based St. Dominic Health Services is laying off 157 workers and ending its behavioral health services unit, citing financial difficulties.

3. Cascade Behavioral Health Hospital in suburban Seattle is winding down operations and laying off 288 employees. A spokesperson for the Tukwila, Wash.-based hospital told Becker's the 137-bed psychiatric facility will close by July 31 due to financial challenges.

4. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health laid off 47 employees from its IT department. The layoffs are part of a restructuring plan that aims to offset high labor and supply costs.