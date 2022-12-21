4 Florida ASCs on Leapfrog's top ASCs list

Here are the four ASCs from Florida that made The Leapfrog Group's 2022 "Top ASCs" report:
- Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami employs nurses with an average of 20 years of experience and provides a variety of specialties and services, ranging from endoscopy and orthognathic procedures to plastic and reconstructive surgeries.
- Baptist Health Surgery Center-Plantation is a 14,300-square-foot multispecialty center offering an array of procedures and services including oncology services, orthopedics and sports medicine.
- Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs specializes in outpatient gastrointestinal procedures that allow patients to return the same day as the procedure.
- Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach utilizes the most advanced technology available in the outpatient setting across a variety of procedures and services, including oncologic gynecology, orthopedics and gastroenterology.