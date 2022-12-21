4 Florida ASCs on Leapfrog's top ASCs list

Here are the four ASCs from Florida that made The Leapfrog Group's 2022 "Top ASCs" report:

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami employs nurses with an average of 20 years of experience and provides a variety of specialties and services, ranging from endoscopy and orthognathic procedures to plastic and reconstructive surgeries. Baptist Health Surgery Center-Plantation is a 14,300-square-foot multispecialty center offering an array of procedures and services including oncology services, orthopedics and sports medicine. Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs specializes in outpatient gastrointestinal procedures that allow patients to return the same day as the procedure. Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach utilizes the most advanced technology available in the outpatient setting across a variety of procedures and services, including oncologic gynecology, orthopedics and gastroenterology.