37 states where the pay gap between women, men is below national average

According to a report from the National Women's Law Center, women make, on average, 82 cents for every dollar a man makes.

In 37 U.S. states, women have a larger wage gap than the national average, with the largest pay gap in Wyoming.

Here are thirty-seven states with large gender pay gaps and how much women make per $1 made by men:

Minnesota: 81 cents

Wisconsin: 81 cents

Massachusetts: 81 cents

Oregon: 80 cents

Colorado: 80 cents

Nebraska: 80 cents

Kentucky: 80 cents

Tennessee: 80 cents

Texas: 80 cents

Kansas: 80 cents

Missouri: 80 cents

Georgia: 80 cents

Virginia:80 cents

New Jersey: 80 cents

Maine: 80 cents

Washington: 79 cents

Arkansas: 79 cents

Ohio: 79 cents

Pennsylvania: 79 cents

Illinois: 78 cents

Michigan: 78 cents

New Mexico: 78 cents

Montana: 78 cents

Iowa: 78 cents

South Carolina: 77 cents

Ohio: 76 cents

North Dakota: 76 cents

Indiana: 76 cents

West Virginia: 76 cents

Idaho: 75 cents

South Dakota: .75 cents

Alabama: 74 cents

Oklahoma: 73 cents

Mississippi: 72 cents

Louisiana: 72 cents

Utah: 70 cents

Wyoming: 65 cents