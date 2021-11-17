3 Philadelphia ASCs top $6M net income for FY2020

The surgery center atPennsylvania Hospital, in South Philadelphia, posted the area's highest net income in fiscal year 2020 with almost $6.4 million, according to Pennsylvania Health Care Containment Council data first reported Nov. 17 in Philadelphia Business Journal.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Specialty Care & Surgery Center in King of Prussia posted $6.2 million net income, while Crozer Health Surgery Center at Brinton Lake, in Glen Mills, posted $6 million, according to the report.

The 27 outpatient surgery centers in Philadelphia had an average net income of $462,000. Average margins for ASCs dropped from 25.04 percent in fiscal 2019 to 23.4 percent in fiscal 2020, according to the report.