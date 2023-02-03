3 $25M+ ASCs unveiled in the last week

In the last week, Becker's has reported on three ASC projects each costing more than $25 million.

A topping-off ceremony was held Feb. 2 for a new Enfield, Conn.-based, $40 million ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a $45.7 million medical office building with an ASC on its Daytona Beach, Fla., campus A $40 million ASC is under construction in Amherst, N.Y., through a joint partnership with UBMD Physicians' Group and Kaleida Health, both based in Buffalo, N.Y.