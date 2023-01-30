24 USPI facilities recognized by Press Ganey for patient experience, achievement

Twenty-four United Surgical Partners International facilities earned Press Ganey Human Experience Awards for their achievements in patient experience and performance.

Press Ganey's Guardian of Excellence Award is given to healthcare facilities that have reached the 95th percentile for patient experience, engagement or clinical quality performance, according to a Jan. 30 news release from USPI. Sixteen of the group's locations received this award.

Eight UPSI locations earned the Pinnacle of Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations that have maintained high levels of excellence for multiple years, according to the release.

Here is the full list of 2022 recipients.





