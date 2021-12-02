2021 ASC unsung hero winner announced

One Medical Passport and Mnet Health announced the winner of the 2021 Ambulatory Surgery Everyday Heroes award, according to a Dec. 2 news release.

Anthony Novella, BSN, RN, director of nursing at Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr (Penn.) Hospital, was named the winner, the report said.

Mr. Novella was selected among the top three finalists who also included Colbie Page, BSN, RN, of Texas Health Joint Replacement Surgery Center in Ft. Worth; and Andy Hernandez, lead endoscopy technician at Arrowhead Endoscopy & Pain Management Center in Glendale, Ariz.

"As an anesthesiologist, I know that it is the nurses and techs who are the heart of outpatient surgery," said Stephen Punzak, MD, founder of One Medical Passport. "We created the Ambulatory Surgery Everyday Heroes Program to celebrate these unsung heroes who make every surgery happen."

Mr. Novella received a $2,500 cash prize, $2,000 donated to the charity of his choice and $500 towards lunch for the Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital, the report said.