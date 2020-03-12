2 Washington state ASCs limit visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Wash., and its affiliated ASCs are limiting visitors in light of both influenza and COVID-19, according to local radio station KFLD.

Both the Tri-Cities Regional Surgery Center and the Kadlec Ambulatory Surgery Center will enact limited visitor policies, only allowing patients to bring one care partner with them when visiting either center.

Potential visitors who have had coughs and fevers within the last 48 hours have been asked not to visit the ASCs, hospitals or their affiliated facilities.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Feb. 29 in response to new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

