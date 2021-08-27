2 ASCs pilot patient-reported outcomes platform

Two California-based ASCs are piloting a patient-reported outcomes platform developed by the NFL Alumni Association.

PRO Certified Healthcare, a division of the NFL Alumni Association, launched the platform to help NFL players, consumers and their families make informed decisions about their healthcare providers.

Hacienda Surgery Center in Pleasanton and Tracy Surgery Center will be the first to use the platform, according to an Aug. 26 news release.

Patients will be automatically enrolled in the platform, which will collect their feedback up to one year post-operation.

PRO Certified Healthcare said it plans to add more ASCs and health systems to the platform.