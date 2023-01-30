15 recent studies to know

15 studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 17:
- The highest-earning group of men is spending more time off the clock, according to a study reported by The Wall Street Journal.
- Researchers at New York City-based NYU Langone and the University of Toronto are collaborating on an artificial intelligence tool that can model a type of gene editing DNA interactions.
- New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner.
- A new study published in Nature found major gaps in the treatments of patients infected with Helicobacter pylori, bacteria that can lead to stomach ulcers.
- Detroit-based Wayne State University researchers found a standardized hand-off procedure between hospitals to skilled nursing facilities that improved communication and decreased late medication administration.
- New research focusing on improving a standard treatment for septic shock has provided clarity around something that has not been well understood in the past: How to best increase blood pressure during an episode of septic shock.
- The updated COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness between BA.5 and XBB subvariants are similar, according to CDC data.
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute researchers found adults living in rural communities have a 19 percent higher risk of developing heart failure compared to their urban counterparts.
- During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people dying from cardiovascular disease jumped in the largest single-year increase since 2015, topping the previous high, recorded in 2003, a study reported.
- A recent study found that 51.6 percent of emergency department visits among patients with cancer were potentially preventable.
- The wider adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the healthcare industry could lead to savings of 5 to 10 percent of U.S. healthcare savings, or $200 to $360 billion annually, a study found.
- A study at Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Chan Medical School is analyzing how to effectively integrate data from wearables into EHRs.
- Despite the increase in adolescent and teen opioid-related deaths, the dispensing rate of buprenorphine decreased by 45 percent between 2015 and 2020 in individuals younger than 19.
- Almost half of the more than 400 executives surveyed in a recent Mercer report on workplace trends said they will be looking at strategic partnerships as a way of harnessing talent in a challenging macro environment.
- Nearly 75 percent of patients turn to online reviews as the first step when searching for a new physician. Despite their popularity, it's largely been unclear whether online ratings are reliable or signal quality information to patients. A new study suggests they do.