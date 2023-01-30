15 recent studies to know

15 studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 17:

The highest-earning group of men is spending more time off the clock, according to a study reported by The Wall Street Journal.



Researchers at New York City-based NYU Langone and the University of Toronto are collaborating on an artificial intelligence tool that can model a type of gene editing DNA interactions.



New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner.



A new study published in Nature found major gaps in the treatments of patients infected with Helicobacter pylori, bacteria that can lead to stomach ulcers.



Detroit-based Wayne State University researchers found a standardized hand-off procedure between hospitals to skilled nursing facilities that improved communication and decreased late medication administration.



New research focusing on improving a standard treatment for septic shock has provided clarity around something that has not been well understood in the past: How to best increase blood pressure during an episode of septic shock.



The updated COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness between BA.5 and XBB subvariants are similar, according to CDC data.



National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute researchers found adults living in rural communities have a 19 percent higher risk of developing heart failure compared to their urban counterparts.



During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people dying from cardiovascular disease jumped in the largest single-year increase since 2015, topping the previous high, recorded in 2003, a study reported.



A recent study found that 51.6 percent of emergency department visits among patients with cancer were potentially preventable.



The wider adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the healthcare industry could lead to savings of 5 to 10 percent of U.S. healthcare savings, or $200 to $360 billion annually, a study found.



A study at Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Chan Medical School is analyzing how to effectively integrate data from wearables into EHRs.



Despite the increase in adolescent and teen opioid-related deaths, the dispensing rate of buprenorphine decreased by 45 percent between 2015 and 2020 in individuals younger than 19.



Almost half of the more than 400 executives surveyed in a recent Mercer report on workplace trends said they will be looking at strategic partnerships as a way of harnessing talent in a challenging macro environment.



Nearly 75 percent of patients turn to online reviews as the first step when searching for a new physician. Despite their popularity, it's largely been unclear whether online ratings are reliable or signal quality information to patients. A new study suggests they do.