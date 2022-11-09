12-story medical office building approved in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles City Council granted approval for the construction of a 12-story, 145,000-square-foot medical office building in the city on Oct. 28.

The building will be constructed by real estate firm Stockdale Capital Partners, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the company.

It will be the first outpatient medical office building built in the area in over 20 years and will be located near the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The facility will be designed to accommodate invasive outpatient services and more intensive surgical procedures.

Construction on the building will begin in late 2023, and it is expected to open in 2024.