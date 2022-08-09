12 best medical surgery programs in the U.S.: Report

A 2022 report from US News and World Report has ranked the 12 best medical schools in the U.S. for medical surgery.

12 best surgery programs in the U.S.:

Two programs tied for the first place ranking and the tenth place ranking

1. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

3. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

4. University of Pennsylvania Perelman (Philadelphia)

5. University of California San Francisco

6. University of Michigan Ann Arbor

7. Columbia University (New York City)

8. Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.)

9. Washington University (St. Louis)

10. University of California Los Angeles

10. University of Pittsburgh

12. Emory University (Atlanta)