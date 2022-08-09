12 best medical surgery programs in the U.S.: Report

Claire Wallace -  

A 2022 report from US News and World Report has ranked the 12 best medical schools in the U.S. for medical surgery. 

12 best surgery programs in the U.S.: 

Two programs tied for the first place ranking and the tenth place ranking 

1. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.) 

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore) 

3. Duke University (Durham, N.C.) 

4. University of Pennsylvania Perelman (Philadelphia) 

5. University of California San Francisco

6. University of Michigan Ann Arbor 

7. Columbia University (New York City) 

8. Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.) 

9. Washington University (St. Louis) 

10. University of California Los Angeles 

10. University of Pittsburgh 

12. Emory University (Atlanta)

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast