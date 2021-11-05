11 ValueHealth Centers ranked among America’s best ASCs by Newsweek

Eleven ValueHealth Centers locations were named in Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022" list, the company said Nov. 4.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to develop the list by analyzing surgery centers' quality data, handling of COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators.

The ValueHealth Centers ASCs included in the ranking:

Missouri

CSA Surgical Center (Columbia)

St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery (St. Joseph)

St. Luke's East Hospital Surgery Center-Lee's Summit

The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group (Columbia)

New York

Gramercy Surgery Center Manhattan

Gramercy Surgery Center Queens

Pennsylvania

Jefferson Surgical Center at the Navy Yard (Philadelphia)

Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital (Bryn Mawr)

Paoli Surgery Center

Riddle Surgical Center (Media)

Texas

Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center (McKinney)

The organization's Gramercy Surgery Center Manhattan was featured in the top 10 list. Gramercy Surgery Center Manhattan and Gramercy Surgery Center Queens were also named the top two ASCs in New York state for the second consecutive year.

ValueHealth Centers operates in more than 30 states.